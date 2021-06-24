How to Install Microsoft Edge Browser on Ubuntu 20.04

Microsoft Edge is a chromium-based browser created by Microsoft, which is trying to have a strong footprint in Linux by bringing some of its core products to run on Linux which was only supported in Windows and Mac previously.

During “Microsoft Ignite 2020” the availability of Edge browser in Linux is announced as a preview build for Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, and OpenSUSE distributions.

In this article, we will see how to install Microsoft Edge on Ubuntu 20.04 distribution.

Installing Microsoft Edge on Ubuntu

There are two ways to install Edge on Ubuntu, one way is downloading a .deb file and installing it locally. The second method is to install Edge using the official Microsoft PPA yourself.

I will show you both the methods in the upcoming section and these installation instructions will also be applicable for all Debian/Ubuntu-based distributions.

Install Microsoft Edge Using Deb Package

First, go to the official Microsoft Edge download page and grab the .deb file.

If you look at the image there are two releases. The beta release is a stable preview with updates released every six weeks. The Dev channel will offer the latest build from the last week to keep the browser up to date on whatever progress is made.

Choose to download edge from the beta channel which will be stable. Click the download button and the .deb file will be downloaded. It will prompt for license agreement acceptance, press Accept and download.

From the above image, you can see Microsoft will automatically add the repository so you can use apt to update edge easily.

$ sudo apt update

Once the download is completed run the following command to install the Microsoft Edge package.

$ sudo dpkg -i microsoft-edge-beta_92.0.902.22-1_amd64.deb

[ You might also like: How to Install Deb Packages in Ubuntu, Debian & Mint ]

Install Microsoft Edge Using PPA Repository

To install Microsoft Edge using PPA, you need to run the following commands into a terminal, which will install the signing key, sources.lst file, and install.

For Beta Channel

$ curl https://packages.microsoft.com/keys/microsoft.asc | gpg --dearmor > microsoft.gpg $ sudo install -o root -g root -m 644 microsoft.gpg /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/ $ sudo sh -c 'echo "deb [arch=amd64] https://packages.microsoft.com/repos/edge stable main" > /etc/apt/sources.list.d/microsoft-edge-beta.list' $ sudo rm microsoft.gpg $ sudo apt update $ sudo apt install microsoft-edge-beta

For Dev Channel

$ curl https://packages.microsoft.com/keys/microsoft.asc | gpg --dearmor > microsoft.gpg $ sudo install -o root -g root -m 644 microsoft.gpg /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/ $ sudo sh -c 'echo "deb [arch=amd64] https://packages.microsoft.com/repos/edge stable main" > /etc/apt/sources.list.d/microsoft-edge-dev.list' $ sudo rm microsoft.gpg $ sudo apt update $ sudo apt install microsoft-edge-dev

Once the edge is installed with whatever method you prefer go to search and find “Microsoft Edge” and launch it.

Uninstalling Microsoft Edge on Ubuntu

If you wish to remove the edge from Ubuntu run the following commands. This method will be applicable for all ubuntu-based distributions.

$ sudo apt remove microsoft-edge-beta -y $ sudo apt purge microsoft-edge-beta -y

That’s it for this article. There are a lot of popular browsers available for Linux. We have to wait and see what edge browser brings to the table. If you are using the edge browser in Linux share your experience with us.